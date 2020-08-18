RUSSELLVILLE — Miss Tonya Marie Junior, 27, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away August 16, 2020. A native of Jasper, she was employed by Helen Keller Hospital. She was of the Baptist faith.
Graveside services will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Winfield, Alabama. Officiating will be James Williams. Pallbearers will be Charlie Franks, Donnell Tompkins, Josh Junior, Matthew Junior, Bobbie Junior, and Quintez Suggs.
Miss Junior is survived by her son, Jaidyn Allen Suggs; mother, Kathy Morton; father, Ricky Junior (Sandy); and a host of family and friends.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
Commented