KILLEN — Tonya Michelle Berryhill, 40, of Killen, passed away January 5, 2021. Tonya graduated in 1998 from Brooks High School. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Tonya was preceded in death by her father, Scotty Lash. She is survived by her daughter, Sierra Berryhill; mother, Joan (Larry) Hunt; brother, Michael Lash and sister, Cherri Singleterry Small.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Go Fund Me page: Tonya Lash Berryhill.

Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Visit rogersvillfh.com to share memories with Tonya’s family.

