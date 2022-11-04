SHEFFIELD — Tonya Renetta Ramson Bryant, 50, died October 24, 2022. Public viewing will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

