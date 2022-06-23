TUSCUMBIA — Torita Faye Carroll, 49, died June 17, 2022. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield. She will lie in state in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.