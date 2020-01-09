MUSCLE SHOALS — Trace “Burt” Reynolds, 22, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. A memorial visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Montgomery Place in Sheffield, with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. Brother Tom Whatley will be officiating.
He is survived by his parents, Aaron and Susan Ellis; brothers, Kyle Oliver and Brody Ward; sister, Izbella Ward; and grandparents, David and Tammy Ellis, Katherine Ellis, Tim and Glenda Glover, and David and Janet Williams.
He was known for his ability to put a smile on everyone’s face. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
