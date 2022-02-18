SHEFFIELD — Tracey Davis Burcham, 51, Sheffield, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 20, at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Bill Lyons officiating.
Tracey was a native and lifelong resident of Sheffield and a member of the Baptist faith. She was an animal lover, but she especially loved her family and was a devoted daughter. Tracey was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lewis and Myrt Ingram, and Jack and Lois Davis; father, Ralph Davis; and uncle, Gary Ingram.
Tracey is survived by her mother, Patricia Davis (B.H. Parker); an aunt; and many cousins.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Johnson, Scott Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Aspen McMahill, Noah Eaton, and Avery Eaton.
The family offers heartfelt thanks to the ID Unit at Helen Keller for their special care of Tracey.
