FLORENCE — Tracey Marie Mahatha passed away October 31, 2020. She was born September 12, 1959 and lived in Florence all her life. She attended school at Killen Elementary and Brooks High School, class of 1977. She received a two-year degree in Business from Faulkner University. She began her career at the Florence Clinic and worked many years at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library before retiring in 2005.
Tracey loved so many things and among them were Davy Jones and the Monkees (she could sing every word of every song they ever did), Brooks High football, Alabama football and the Dallas Cowboys (especially Emmitt Smith). Tracey loved the small children she met at the library and the ones at her home church of Woodlawn Church of Christ. She was a dedicated member at Woodlawn all her life. She collected dolls and got great joy in sharing them with the young children who came to visit her. She was one of the most organized people you would ever meet. She was an avid reader and couldn’t wait for the next new novel from James Patterson or Dean Koontz. She loved living at Courtview Towers and enjoyed walking or driving to Trowbridges for lunch and visiting with the ladies who worked there. Tracey spent many years as a patient of St. Jude Children’s Hospital and faithfully donated to them on a regular basis. She loved no bake chocolate oatmeal peanut butter cookies like they served at Killen Elementary, some good KFC chicken, or an oatmeal raisin cookie from McDonalds! Tracey spoke her mind and was a person who persevered. She was the family historian and could list relatives and who married whom and all their kids, without batting an eye. She loved them all.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Walter and Barbara Mahatha; her brother, Ray Mahatha; her dear cousin, Teresa Wilson; and good friend, Kathy Harbin.
She is survived by her sister, Toni Brooks and husband, Kenneth; her nephew, Donny Mahatha (Kimberly Johnson); great-nieces, Kristie and Katie Mahatha and great-nephew, Aaron Mahatha and her dear friend, Tammy Holden Roberts and more cousins and friends than we could list.
There will be a graveside service today, November 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence. Masks and social distancing observed. The family wishes to convey to all friends and family that their safety is of utmost importance and should they not feel comfortable coming, you may honor Tracey’s memory with a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Special thanks to Cindy Crawford and Mary Kaduk for their care of Tracey in her home, Rhonda Rickard Burns for all of her love and support, to Debbie Hunt and Kimberly Johnson for traveling to Birmingham numerous times to the doctor with us and all the wonderful sitters who cared for her while she lived at Cedar View, to the staff at Cedar View Assisted Living and all the nurses and staff at El Reposo for their constant love and care for Tracey. We can never thank you enough.
Secret message from her sister, “There’s Aunt Black on Top.”
