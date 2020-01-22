SHEFFIELD — The expression “quiet gentleness” truly describes the life of TRACIEN COBB OATES, a strong Christian lady whose 96 years reflect her love of God, her love and devotion to family and her service to humanity.
Tracien was the oldest of seven children born to Houston and Nazareth (Carter) Cobb on October 15, 1923. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband John Oates, infant daughter Terri Lynn Oates, and three brothers, Earnest, Carl, and Leo Cobb. Affectionately called “Shine” or “Tray,” she grew up in a home in the Bethel community where she was nurtured and taught Christian principles. She also nurtured her younger brothers and sister by setting high standards for them to follow. Her strong but quiet disposition affirmed her resolve to succeed as a contributor in the Leighton area; her determination to be an educator, an exemplary family member, a loyal wife, an excellent mother was a role model for many.
After graduation from Leighton Training School in 1944, Tracien attended Tennessee State A&I College (now Tennessee State University) in Nashville, TN. She began her teaching career in elementary education, married and worked until the birth of her daughters. She became a “stay at home mom” until they were in school and returned to work as an instructor for adults with disabilities. Her “quiet gentleness” accented her ability to effectively touch the lives of the less fortunate. Following her retirement from Hope Haven-Sunrise Group Home and the death of her husband, Tracien relocated to Nashville where she received unparalleled, loving care from her daughter Carol, her son-in-law, Carnell and her grandsons, Trevor and Taylor. Her affiliation with the Shrader Lane Church of Christ and her residency in the Schrader Acres Senior Citizens Facility brought much happiness during her latter years.
On June 8, 1948, Tracien joined in holy matrimony with John Oates. They were the parents of two daughters and provided them with much affection and support. They also reached out to other family members; their home in Sheffield was always welcoming and hospitable.
Tracien’s Christian life was indeed inspirational! As a child whose father was a deacon in the Baptist church, she dutifully prepared meals and “fanned flies” for visiting ministers who frequently ate dinner at the Cobb home after church on Sundays. In 1958, she was baptized at the Highland Park Church of Christ in Muscle Shoals, AL and united with the 19th Street Church of Christ in Sheffield, AL. Her weekly attendance at Bible study and outreach at congregations at Sterling Boulevard and High Street churches were a testimony of her quiet faithfulness.
Along with her legacy of Christian love and service, Tracien was known for her generosity and compassionate spirit. Many neighbors, students, co-workers and friends were touched by her gentleness girded by strength and belief in God. When difficulties arose, she “stayed the course” and remained true and quiet. She enjoyed watching the sun rise, talking EVERY day without fail with her Wisconsin daughter Rosalind, reading and doting on her children, other relatives and close friends.
On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, she transitioned to the Everlasting Arms of her Lord and Savior whom she reverently served.
We are grateful that she lived her life among us.
We are grateful for her use of her gifts to serve others and for being a faithful steward of God’s grace.
We are grateful for her “quiet gentleness.”
May her soul rest in peace.
She leaves to cherish her memory: daughters, Carol Scruggs and Rosalind Britton; sons-in-law, Carnell Scruggs and Vernal Britton; grandchildren, Trevor and Taylor Scruggs and Faith Britton; sister, Cleazell Long; brothers, Huston and Willie Cobb; brothers-in-law, Bruce, Oliver, and Frank Oates; sisters-in-law, Nazerine Cobb, Anita Cobb, Wilbie Cobb and Patricia Jackson; special friends, Lucy Elliott, Polly Perkins, Timothy Vincent, and Calvin and Jean Cole; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at noon in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cobb Family Cemetery Fund, 12080 2nd Street, Leighton, AL 35646 or to the Leighton Training School Community Service Organization, P.O. Box 18, Leighton, AL 35646.
Commented