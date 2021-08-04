LEOMA, TENNESSEE
Tracy Lee Hunt, 51, died August 1, 2021. Visitation wil be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial Union Hill Cemetery. Mr. Hunt was a native of Lawrence County, TN.
