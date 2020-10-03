BRANDON, MISSISSIPPI — Travis Merl Berlin, 88, died October 2, 2020. Graveside service will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Red Bay. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving 25 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.