LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Travis E. Crews, 71, died April 1, 2022. Visitation will be held on April 3, 2022 from 2-6 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held on April 4, 2022 at 1 p.m., at Fish Trapp Cemetery, with burial to follow. He was a retired security guard for Modine Mfg.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.