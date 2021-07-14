TUSCUMBIA — Travis D. Williams, 88, of Tuscumbia, AL died Monday, July 12, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A service will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Billy Myrick, Brother Keith Prince, and Brother Tommy Crowden will be officiating. He was a member of Tuscumbia Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
Travis was of the Pipefitters Local for over 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Starlin Williams and Mable Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Williams; sons, Tim Williams (Reba), Dewayne Williams (Donna), and Mark Williams (Candy); brother, Franklin Williams; grandchildren, Tracy, David, Leighann, and Jesse; great-grandchildren, Zackery, Jacob, Tommy, and Kinsley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Billy Giley, David Wilbanks, Chris Bailey, Jerry Barfield, Hunter Williams, and Terry Williams.
He was a man of God, loved the Lord, family, and friends. He will be missed but not forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Calvary Children’s Home at 1430 Lost Mountain Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
