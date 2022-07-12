ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Travis Edward Clark, 77, died July 10, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery. He was a member of Thousand Hills Cowboy Church.
