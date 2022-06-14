TUSCUMBIA — Travis Eugene Snipes, age 56, of Tuscumbia, passed away Thursday, June 09, 2022 at his residence.
Travis was a great man who loved his kids and grandbabies. The kids were his world.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Rufus Snipes and Sarah Faye (Cantrell) French.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Jonathan Snipes (Hollie Flanagan), Ashley Waldrep (Chris), Chace Taylor, Chad Collier, Kamie Collier; grandchildren, Brooklin Waldrep, Brayden Waldrep, Legacie Snipes, Lakye, Legend; siblings, William Scott (Lillie), Dale Cantrell, Lizabeth Ezekiel, Elisha Snipes, William Snipes, Carrie Snipes; and a host of niece and nephews.
The visitation will be 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
