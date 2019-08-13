FLORENCE — On Saturday, August 10, 2019, Travis Glen Fields loving husband and father entered into eternal life at the age of 84.
Travis was born on August 22, 1934 in Lexington, AL to Crite and Grace Fields. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1959. Travis retired from both A&P and TVA. On July 20, 1963, he married Jackie Sue Dill. They raised one daughter, Glenda and one son, Jason.
Travis enjoyed riding his motorcycle and taking trips out west. He also enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. He was known for his quick wit, gentle heart, infectious smile, and kind and compassionate spirit.
Travis was preceded in death by his father, Crite, his mother, Grace; his brother, Coy; his sisters, Judy and Janice; and his son, James Liles. He is survived by his wife, Jackie; daughter, Glenda Zahnd; son, Jason (Jennifer) Fields; his sisters, Eva Nell Clifton, Brenda Gresham and Peggy Freeze; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Spry-Williams on Helton Drive from noon to 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brothers Frank Richey, David Wilson and Dickey Howard officiating. Burial with full military honors will take place at Barnett Cemetery in Lexington.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
Commented