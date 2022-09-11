KILLEN — Travis Eugene Holden, 53, died September 9, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Hill Cemetery. The graveside service will follow, at the cemetery. Greenhill Funeral home is in charge of arrangements

