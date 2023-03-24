VERNON, ALABAMA — Travis Michael Johnston, 70, died March 21, 2023. Graveside service with military honors will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Halltown Cemetery with Deaton Funeral home directing. He served in the U.S. Air Force for nine years.

