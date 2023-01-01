SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — Travis Wade “Gertie” McMurtrey passed away December 25, 2022, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was a retired sheet metal worker, a member of Local Union #48, and of the Church of Christ faith. He was a loving father, grandfather and friend, who will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include his daughter, Karen Skipworth (Jerrold), of Killen; brothers, Terry Mcmurtrey (Bonita) of Lexington & Harold McMurtrey of Killen; sister, Patricia Harrison (Leon) of Killen; Four grandchildren; Two great grandchildren
Preceded in death by his son, Derrick Wade McMurtrey; parents, William J. & Vernice Cile McMurtrey; brother, William N. McMurtrey.
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
All that knew him, loved him and enjoyed his company.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
