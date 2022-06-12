TUSCUMBIA — Travis Eugene Snipes, 55, died June 09, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. The Memorial Service will follow at 5 p.m. at the chapel.

He was the father of Jonathan Snipes & Ashley Waldrep.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.