SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO
Travis Wade “Gertie” McMurtrey passed away December 25, 2022, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was a retired sheet metal worker, a member of Local Union #48, and of the Church of Christ faith. He was a loving father, grandfather and friend, who will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include his daughter, Karen Skipworth (Jerrold) of Killen; brothers, Terry McMurtrey (Bonita) of Lexington and Harold McMurtrey of Killen; sister, Patricia Harrison (Leon) of Killen; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by son, Derrick Wade McMurtrey; parents, William J. and Vernice Cile McMurtrey; and brother, William N. McMurtrey.
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home.
All that knew him loved him and enjoyed his company.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
