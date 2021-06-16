LYNN, ALABAMA — Travis Wayne Mobley, 76, died June 15, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 4:30 to 5 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. in the chapel.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.