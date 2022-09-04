FLORENCE — Trena Darlean Cook, 60, of Florence, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022. There will be a graveside funeral Monday, September 5, 2022, at 10 a.m., in Pine Hill Cemetery with Brother Larry Burbank officiating.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Erma Burbank and James and Ruby Thompson; niece, Anna Leigh Williams.
Trena is survived by her husband, Bryan Cook; son, David Brian Richey(Lakesha); parents, Jackie and Patricia Thompson; sisters, Lolea Williams (Frankie) and Maria Scott (Wayne); grandchildren, Mason Barnes and Mitchell Gandy; brother in law, George Cook (Alison), sister in law, Mary Anne Spears (Gus); father and mother in law, John and Jean Cook; nieces, Ashley Williams, Georgia Ann Cook, Olivia Spears, and Vivian Spears; nephews, Blake Scott (Lauren), Jordan Scott (Johanna); great niece, Madison Jane Scott; great nephew, Mack Thomas Scott.
Pallbearers will be Blake Scott, Jordan Scott, Craig Arnett, Gus Spears, Wayne Scott, Frankie Williams, and George Cook.
The family would like to thank, the Doctors and Nurses at Grandview Medical Center, Dr. Lyman Mitchell and Dr. Theresa Lango.
