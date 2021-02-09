CLIFTON, TENNESSEE — Trenda Shenane Davis, 55, died February 5, 2021. Graveside service will be today at 3 p.m. at Worley Cemetery, Waynesboro. She was the wife of the late Harley Dewayne Davis.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.