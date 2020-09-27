FLORENCE — Delbert Trenton “Trent” English, age 71, of Florence, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, September 28th from 11:30 a.m. till 1:30 p.m., at Spry~Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Eric Taylor officiating. Pallbearers are Matthew Yocum, Michael Dison, David Dison, Joshua Dison, Gatlin Chaney, and Braydon Risner. Honorary Pallbearers are Heath Johnston, Derek Johnston, Sammy Michael Kevin Wallace and Jeff Moore.
Trent was a member of Lee Heights Baptist Church of Florence and was a U.S. Navy Veteran having served in Vietnam War. He was retired with Iron City Stamping and loved Alabama Football, Fishing, Old Westerns on TV, and being with his family and his Country, but most importantly he loved the Lord and had complete faith in him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Virginia English; infant brother, Anthony English, and Michael Cox.
Survivors are his wife, Peggy English; children, Stacy Murphy (Tim), Lisa Pendergrass, Todd English (Gloria), and Andy English; sisters, Norma Jean Belcher and Levetia Johnston (Larry); brother, Terry English (Dian); grandchildren, Taylor Murphy, Mollie Rolin (Matthew), and Parker Murphy. Also several nieces, nephews, and cousins are survived. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com .
