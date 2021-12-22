ROGERSVILLE — Trenton Lynn Fountain, 5 months, of Rogersville, AL passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 1-2:00 pm. at Elkins East Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Larry Hill officiating. Burial will be in North Carolina Cemetery.
Survivors include parents, Amity Parker and James Fountain; sister, Lilly Early; grandparents, Samantha and Greg Parker, Diane and Jerry Fountain; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Jackson Allen, Nick Robertson, Justin Godsey and Phillip Creasy.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
