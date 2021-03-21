HENRYVILLE, TN — Tressie Andrew Davis, 91, died March 18, 2021. Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Henryville Cemetery.

