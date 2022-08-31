SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Tressie Joy Henry, 79, Savannah, TN, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, September 3, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Rock Creek Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Tressie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rene Thurman; and parents, Alfred and Beaula Wright.
Tressie is survived by her husband of sixty-four years, Hubert Henry; daughters, Brenda Henry and Cricket Michalec (Rod); sister, June Sampson, of Rome, GA; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
