STELLA, ARKANSAS — Treva Moser Davidson, 88, of Stella, Arkansas, completed her earthly journey and was escorted to her Heavenly home on August 25, 2020. She ascended to be with Jesus from Cottage of the Shoals Healthcare Facility in Tuscumbia, Alabama.
Treva was born the second of four children in Gid, Arkansas on September 6, 1931. She met her loving husband, Donald Wayne Davidson in fourth grade and they graduated together from Mount Pleasant, Arkansas High School in 1948. Donald took a job in Wichita, Kansas later that year with Treva soon joining him. They were married December 10, 1948.
While Treva’s first priority was always her family, she also pursued a number of careers during her life. Shortly after her marriage to Donald, they both worked for Cudahy Packing Company in Wichita, Kansas. They traveled to Wenatchee, Washington in 1949 to work in the fruit orchards. They soon returned to Izard County, Arkansas where Donald took a job with Arkansas Forestry Commission. Donald’s work with the Forestry Commission led to them living in Perry, Pulaski, and Washington counties in Arkansas. They moved to Tuscumbia, Alabama in 1958 when Donald started work at Ford Motor Company’s Sheffield plant.
Treva extended her caring beyond her family through a career in nursing. She graduated from Muscle Shoals State Technical Institute in 1970 with a Licensed Practical Nurse certificate and then worked at Colbert County Hospital. During the 1970’s and 1980’s she worked at the family-owned electronics business, Davidson’s Communications, in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. In 1986 she returned to her native Izard County, Arkansas where she and her husband Donald raised beef cattle. She worked in the Izard County, Arkansas Judge’s office from 1994 until 1996.
Treva’s interests centered around faith, family, and home. She was a Christian and a member of Southern Baptist Churches. She taught Sunday school from kindergarten to adult women and was active in the Women’s Missionary Union.
She worked tirelessly maintaining a comfortable home for her husband, children, and grandchildren and preparing meals for her family to enjoy. She was an avid reader and, even in her later years, anxiously awaited newspapers from her native Izard County, Arkansas.
Treva will be remembered as a dedicated, loving, and caring wife and mother. Her greatest joy was her family and they experienced her love in abundance.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Wayne Davidson; parents, Eddie Virgil Moser and Grace Harvell Moser; sister, Gaye Moser Tate; daughter, Rebecca Ann Cox; and great-granddaughter, Grace Lynn Vandiver.
She is survived by her sister, Loraye Moser Shirley and her husband, Paul Shirley of Muscle Shoals, Alabama; brother, James Edward Moser of Melbourne, Arkansas; brother-in-law, Don Tate of Melbourne, Arkansas; daughter, Donna Davidson Wright and husband, Philip Alan Wright, Sr. of Tuscumbia, Alabama; daughter, Jennifer Davidson Fite of Tuscumbia, Alabama.; son, Michael Wayne Davidson and wife, Olivia Preuit Davidson of Birmingham, Alabama.
She is survived by grandchildren, Philip Alan Wright, Jr. and wife, Juliana of Huntsville, Alabama; Suzanne Richards of Hanceville, Alabama; Samantha Rae Hamilton of Cherokee, Alabama; Michael Allen Fite, Jr. of Eva, Alabama; Benjamin Davidson Fite and wife, Whitney of Hartselle, Alabama; Rachel Cox Vandiver and husband, Corey of Anchorage, Alaska; Amanda Ashley Cox of Fort Worth, Texas; and Matthew David Cox of Pearland, Texas.
Her surviving great- grandchildren include Evan Arthur Wright of Auburn, Alabama; Alex Charles Wright of Huntsville, Alabama; Garret Alan Wright of Auburn, Alabama; William Davidson Richards of Tuscumbia, Alabama; Laura Elizabeth Richards of Tuscumbia, Alabama; Noah Michael Fortner of Decatur, Alabama; Oliver Ryan Fite of Hartselle, Alabama; Elijah Owen Fite of Hartselle, Alabama; Paisley Lynette Fite of Hartselle, Alabama; Aidan Grant Cox of Anchorage, Alaska; Riley Davidson Cox of Anchorage, Alaska; and Sadie Jo Vandiver of Anchorage, Alaska.
The family wishes to offer thanks to special caregivers, Robert Ford and Reva Rhodes along with the staff of Cottage of the Shoals in Tuscumbia, Alabama. The family also wishes to thank the staff of Country Cottage in Russellville, Alabama for their compassionate care.
A service for family members was held in Izard County, Arkansas on Saturday, August 29.
