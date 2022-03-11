RUSSELLVILLE — Trey Taylor, 35, died March 7, 2022. Funeral will be today at 1 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel with burial in Dempsey Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. He was the father of Brayden Taylor.

