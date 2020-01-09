FLORENCE — Trina Lynn White, age 53, passed away January 4, 2020. Trina was born into the loving arms of Minnie Pearl Bowman and enjoyed a loving relationship with her birth father Charles Westwood.
Trina was a member of the Cowboy Church of Colbert County, was the ultimate biker momma, a giver of smiles and worked for Quad Cities Carpets.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her loving husband, Kenneth White; children, Brandi Reynolds and Tina Railey; grandchildren, Ivehn Harper, Bryan Harper, Mya Hunt and Rhys Hunt; brothers and sisters, Amy Martin, Juan Nazario, Chuck Westwood, Sheerie Westwood, Rodney Rhoads and Bill Rhoads; father-in-law, Duck White; and friend, David “Benny” Bennett.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday, January 10th at the Cowboy Church of Colbert County, with a celebration of her life to follow at 5 p.m.
Trina was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend, who will be greatly missed.
