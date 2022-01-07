FLORENCE — Trinity Ayne Nieburger, 29, died January 3, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Service will follow at 5 p.m. in the chapel. Condolences may be left a wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.