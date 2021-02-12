RUSSELLVILLE — Triston Gage Vandiver, a loving father, son and grandson, age 22 of Russellville, Alabama passed away Friday, February 5, 2021.
He was of the Christian faith and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Russellville, Alabama and a student at Northwest Shoals Community College in Phil Campbell. Triston was known for his quick wit, infectious laughter and kind spirit. His proudest moment on this earth was the day his precious son was born. He will forever be missed by all who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronnie and Melisha Vandiver; great-grandparents, Jimmy and Betty Washington; and William and Frances Canida.
Triston is survived by his parents, Ronnie Vandiver and April Canida; son, Avian Vandiver; children of the heart, Britlie Morshauser, Kinslie Robinson; brother, Draven Vandiver and sister, Harley Vandiver; grandparents, Charles and Andrea Canida; great-grandparents, Kenneth and Sue Nell Williams, and special cousins, Lynnsie West and Isaac West.
Services were held in the chapel at Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville on Thursday, February 11, 2021 with Interment at Franklin Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers were Christian Sage, Isaac West, Taylor Whitman, Bailiey Whitman, Jacob Sage and Draven Vandiver.
Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, Alabama assisted the family.
Commented