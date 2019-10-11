CHEROKEE — Troy Carter Hayes, of Cherokee, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the age of 72. His visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will be Saturday, October 12th at 2 p.m. with Bro. Truman Sutton officiating. Burial will be in Margerum Cemetery.
Troy was a native of Cherokee. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving in Vietnam. Troy was a member of the Cowboy Church of Colbert County and the American Legion. He retired from the Sheffield School System where he worked for 37 years as the maintenance superintendent.
Troy was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Gladys Hayes; brother, Jimmy Hayes; and sisters, Mae McCullar and Sally Longmire.
He is survived by his wife, Tammie Hayes; his son, Scott Hayes (Joy); stepchildren, Joan Berryman (Nick), Jenifer Smith, Travis Bennett (Paula), Aaron Bennett (Kim), Billy McClung (Ashley) and Bubba Stutts (Teresa); brother, Johnny Hayes (Linda); sister, Betty Thornburg (Neal); granddaughter, Jordan Hayes; stepgrandchildren, Nicholas Berryman (Maggie), Nicole Ndaira (Pritchard), Alex Stutts (K.K.), Dylan Stutts, Abbey Smith, Jonathan Smith, Gracie Yarborough, T.J. Yarborough, Chloe, Zoe, Noah, Brayden, Haylee, Hunter and Lane Bennett, Allie McClung and Cayson McClung; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Ndaira; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented