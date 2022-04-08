ELGIN
Troy Don Butler, 73, of Elgin died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at NAMC.
A graveside service will be today, April 8, 2022, 1:30 PM at Butler Cemetery with Brother Greg Cook officiating. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Mr. Butler was a member of the Elgin United Methodist Church. He retired from Reynolds as a Machinist. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Careen Butler.
Mr. Butler is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Dixie Phillips; daughter, Melanie Butler; sons, Curt and Kelly Butler and Cory and Ashley Butler; grandchildren, Ava, Camron, Kenzie, Cooper, Bella, Izzy, Daniel, and Beau; brothers, Jerry and Ann Marie Butler and Joey and Belinda Butler.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Butler, Rodney Butler, Rex Lash, Jason Phillips, Cody Butler, and Jesse Butler.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Elgin UMC Building Fund, 938 County Road 428 Killen, Alabama 35645.
