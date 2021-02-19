SHEFFIELD — Troy H. “Dutch” Maxwell, 80, died February 17, 2021. The famly will hold a private service. Other arrangements will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online conodolences for the family.

