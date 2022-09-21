TOWN CREEK

Troy Lee Beaver, 55, died September 18, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home directly followed by the funeral service at noon. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.

