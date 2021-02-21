SHEFFIELD — Troy Hamner (“Dutch”) Maxwell, 80, of Sheffield, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
Dutch was a lifelong resident of Sheffield, the son of Paul Eldredge Maxwell and Ruth Hamner Maxwell Green.
Survivors include wife Mary Joann Humpl Maxwell; son, Joseph P. Maxwell (Allison); grandsons, Griffin S. Maxwell and Deacon J. Maxwell; sister, Ruth Anne Vagt (Bobby); and brothers, Larry W. Green (Thresa) and John D. Green (Carol).
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; stepfather C.V. Green; brother, Paul E. Maxwell Jr.; and sister Patricia Green Hornsby.
Dutch graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy in 1958, and then served in the United States Army. After his military service, he graduated from Florence State University in 1965, and later received a post graduate degree from the LSU School of Banking. After school, he worked at several banks in the Shoals Area and owned Quad Cities Concrete.
Dutch was a devoted husband and father, an avid sportsman and enjoyed participating in many civic organizations. He was also very passionate about his church, First Presbyterian Church of Sheffield, where he served in numerous roles over the years.
The family will hold a private service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to First Presbyterian Church, Sheffield, Alabama.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented