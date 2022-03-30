RUSSELLVILLE — Truby Jane McKinney Pierce, age 80, Russellville, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at her residence.
Jane was a lifetime resident of Franklin County and was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife to George Wesley Pierce for almost 60 years, and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was a mother to her children, as well as to her brothers and sisters and was a babysitter for all of her nieces and nephews. She loved all kids, but especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. Jane enjoyed many golf and softball games with her husband and they won many trophies together. She was so talented at growing flowers and was a phenomenal cook. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Wesley Pierce; father, William McKinney Sr.; mother, Beatrice Riggs McKinney; brothers, William McKinney, Jr., and Larry McKinney.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Ricky Pierce (Melissa), Wendy Garrison (Steven); grandchildren, Landon Pierce, Eric Garrison, Matthew Garrison, Crystal Pierce (Corey Lee), Jackson Bartlett, Kendal Bartlett; great-grandchildren, Braxton Pierce, Kinsley Brooke Lee; sisters, Barbara Boren (James), Mildred Kimbrough, Cathy Watson, Judy McKinney; sister-in-law, Letha McKinney; brothers, Jimmy McKinney (Linda), Steve McKinney (Betty), Donald McKinney (Donna), Danny McKinney (Sandy), Eric McKinney, Tim McKinney (Susan); brother-in-law, Bobby McKinney; a host of nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Eric McKinney and Brother Phil Kimbrough officiating. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
The pallbearers will be Brad McKinney, Zac Henson, Jackson Bartlett, Dylan Jones, Brett McKinney, and Jon McKinney. The honorary pallbearers will be Landon Pierce, Braxton Pierce, Corey Lee, and Harold Riggs.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
