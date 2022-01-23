TUSCUMBIA — Truby Ann Thorn Isbell, 81, of Tuscumbia, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022. There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 24, at Vandiver Hollow Cemetery with Bro. Greg Beasley officiating.
Truby was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Isbell; son, Terry Isbell; parents, Disker and Edna Thorn; brothers, Alfred Thorn, Oneal Thorn, and Buddy Thorn; and sisters, Ruth Hall, Irene Johnson, and Frances Keenum.
She is survived by her son, Ricky Isbell; brothers, James Lealon Thorn (Donna) and Roy Thorn; grandchildren, David Isbell, Jessica Isbell, Tyler Isbell, and Tosha Isbell; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
