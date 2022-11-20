LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Trudy Elaine Moore, 59, died Friday, November 18, 2022. A graveside service will be held Monday, November 21, 2022, at Bishop Chapel Cemetery, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow. Neal Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. She was a homemaker.

