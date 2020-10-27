TOWN CREEK — Truman H. Montgomery, 74, died October 25, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at The Bridge Christian Fellowship Church followed by a funeral service. Jackson Memory Funeral Home is directing.

