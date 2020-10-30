LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Truman Orton, 83, died October 29, 2020. Visitation will be today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He was a member of Salem Church of Christ.

