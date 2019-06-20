KILLEN — Tubie Wayne Lane, 71, of Killen, passed away June 18, 2019.
Mr. Lane was preceded in death by his parents, Tubie and Christine Lane; and brother, Ken Lane.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Gail Smith (Tom); son, Dewayne Lane (Tonya); daughters, Angela Cromwell (Troy) and Karen Price (Daniel); sister, Sue Lane Irons; grandchildren, Elizabeth Kissire (Dustin), Heather Howell (Chase), John Lane and Abigail and Daniel Price; and a great-grandchild, Jasper Wayne Kissire.
No service is scheduled at this time. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.
