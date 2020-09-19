LITTLEVILLE — Tucker Ryan Bevis, precious baby boy of Hunter and Brooke Bevis, was born into the arms of angels September 16, 2020. Although Tucker never spent any time with us on earth, he was deeply loved by his daddy and mommy; big sister, Braylee; big brother, Owen; his grandparents, Kevin and Tammy Bevis, and Marty and Tammy McNatt; and many others. Though our hearts are broken, we rejoice in knowing that Jesus knew Tucker before he was formed in the womb, and we will hold him again in heaven one day.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Jonesboro Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Kent Walker.
Sometimes, it’s the smallest things that take up the most room in our hearts. We ask for continued prayers for our family.
To leave condolences, please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
