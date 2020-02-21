HAMILTON — Tula Colvin, 97, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Marion Regional Nursing Home in Hamilton, AL. She was born November 14, 1922 to the late Willie Manasco and the late Betty Uptain Manasco. She enjoyed going to church at Hamilton Missionary Baptist Church. She was a retired nurse and did home health care in her later years. She enjoyed viewing the countryside; riding around with her son. She also was an avid gardener.
Services will be 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Brother Garry Carrol officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 8 tonight at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her son, Lee Colvin of Hamilton; granddaughter, Teresa Anne Colvin of Muscle Shoals; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elver Colvin; sisters, Jewel Chamblee and Beulah Brannock; brothers: James, Orvel, and Earl Manasco.
Online condolences can be expressed at senterfuneraldirectors.com
Commented