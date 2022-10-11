DENNIS, MISSISSIPPI — Tulon Dyon Rushing, 94, died October 10, 2022. Funeral will be Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church with burial in Tishomingo City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. at the church. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS, will be in charge of arrangements. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army

