MCDONOUGH, GEORGIA — Turner Leroy Thompson, Jr. was born June 16, 1970 in Florence, AL to Joyce F. Bankhead and Turner Leroy Thompson Sr.
He accepted Christ at a young age under the leadership of Rev. Thomas Sparks at East Florence M.B. Church. Turner Jr. graduated in 1988 from Bradshaw High School and joined the U.S. Army that same year. While serving his country as a Hawk Missile Technician and Helicopter Technician, he was assigned two tours in Korea. He grew to appreciate Korean culture. After his service in the Army, Turner made his home in Atlanta, Georgia.
Turner loved his family and friends. He had a passion for good food. His laughter was infectious and his smile lit up the room. Turner Jr.’s personality was warm, loving and friendly. He touched many lives with his kindness, generosity and his ability to strike an engaging conversation with anyone.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Joyce F. Bankhead Thompson, Florence; grandparents, Mary and Berry Bankhead of Florence; Rufus and Flora Thompson of Russellville.
His loving daughter, Alexandria Thompson cherishes his memories; father, Turner Leroy Thompson, Sr.; sisters, Renee Thompson, Harvest, Cheryl Thompson, Huntsville; brothers, Rev. Tyrone (Audrey) Thompson, Florence, Torrey Thompson, Atlanta; aunts, Bertha Hamilton and Virginia Felder, Akron, OH, Sarah (Johnny) Simpson, Florence, Teresa Bankhead, Muscle Shoals, Aline Bankhead, Florence, Lynn (Ed) Smith, Albany, GA, Ruby Bankhead, Nashville, TN; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
Graveside service for Mr. Thompson will be 1:00 p.m. today, December 30, 2021 at Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Killen, AL. Rev. Tyrone Thompson, officiating. The public viewing was Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, AL.
