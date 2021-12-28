MCDONOUGH, GEORGIA — Turner Thompson Jr., formerly of Florence, died December 18, 2021. Graveside service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Killen. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

