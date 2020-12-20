FLORENCE — Turner Ray Wilbanks, the infant son of Alyssa Cabler Wilbanks and Cody Wilbanks, passed away December 16, 2020, at UAB Women and Infants Center in Birmingham.
He is also survived by grandparents, Mark and Michelle Cabler, and John and Charleen Wilbanks; aunts and uncles, Will Cabler (fiancé Daisy), Cade Cabler, Paige Wilbanks (fiancé Sam), Madison Wilbanks, and Tyler Wilbanks.
There was a private, family only, graveside service held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Lone Cedar Church of Christ Cemetery with Ray Tucker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CDH International (https://cdhawarenessshop.org) or CDH Stars and Angels, Inc. (https://www.cdhstarsandangels.org)
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented