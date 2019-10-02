RUSSELLVILLE — Tye Walter Daily, age 30, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.
In spite of his difficulties in life, Tye was a bright light for all who met him. He was a graduate of Russellville High School. He never met a stranger and he could bring a smile to your face like no other! Anyone that knew Tye knew that he loved his girls and he had probably proposed to a million of them. Tye was a one of a kind and this world will never be the same without him in it! All Tye ever wanted was to be included, people to talk to him, and to be part of a group and he found that at Vent Kids of Alabama. Tye was a big Auburn fan and an honorary firefighter of the Russellville Fire Department.
The visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel with Bro. Bobby Stancil officiating the service. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his mother and stepfather, Penny and Jerry McGee; his father, Ronnie Daily; siblings, Trent Daily, Corey Clark, Logan McGee, Elizabeth McGee; niece, Kaylee Clark; stepbrother, J.T. Hairrell; stepsisters, Mersadie Hairrell, Tiffany Jillette; grandmothers, Charlene Thornton, Gail Stewart, Bonnie McGee; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
